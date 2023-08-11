Print ad space registers 36% rise in H1 2022-2023: TAM AdEx

As per the report, the education sector dominated with 19% of the ad space share in print media, followed by services with 16%.
According to TAM's latest AdEx report (Jan-Jun '23), print advertising space has registered a 36% rise in the first half of 2022-23 and 43% compared to the same period of 2021. In the first half of 2023, ad space increased 5% over the corresponding period in 2022.
As per the report, the education sector dominated with 19% of the ad space share in print media, followed by services with 16%. Top 3 sectors- education, services and auto, together accounted for more than 45% share of ad space in print.
In the first half of 2023, the top 10 ad categories collectively held 43% of ad space in print. Notably, five categories in this group rose in rank, revealing a dynamic landscape. Coaching/competitive exam centre topped during the same period. The retail outlets-jewellers and retail outlets-electronics/durables categories maintained their positions in the first half of 2022-2023. Three categories each from retail and education sectors were featured in the top ten.
In the January to June 2023 period, the print advertising landscape demonstrated substantial positive growth with over 250+ categories experiencing expansion. Coaching/competitive exam centres stood out with the highest ad space growth, boasting a remarkable 98% increase, followed closely by multiple courses, which saw a significant 70% growth compared to the same period in the previous year. Within the top 10 categories, the ecom-gaming segment witnessed the highest growth, increasing by an impressive factor of 3.21 times in the January to June 2023 period.
The report also states that from January to June 2023, the top advertisers in print media saw four new additions. Top ten advertisers collectively contribute 13% of the ad space. Maruti Suzuki India led the list, followed by SBS Biotech. Impressively, six of the previous period's top 10 advertisers maintained their positions, while MG Motors India and Allen Career Institute notably ascended to the top 10 in 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.
In the January to June 2023 period, the top 10 brands in print advertising included three from the Education sector, collectively accounting for a 6% share of the print ad space. Aakash Byjus emerged as the leading brand during this time, followed by FIITJEE.
There were over 108,000+ brands advertised in print throughout this period. Among the top ten, two brands were from the personal accessories and durables sectors, while three represented the education sector.
During January to June 2023, print advertising saw a significant increase, with over 51,000 exclusive advertisers and 67,000 exclusive brands compared to the same period in 2022. Aura Services N V and Lotus365.com stood out as the top exclusive advertiser and brand, respectively, in January to June 2023 compared to the previous year.
Sales promotion advertising covered 29% share of ad space in print during January to June 23. Within the realm of sales promotions, multiple promotions took the lead with a dominant 47% share of ad space, followed by discount promotions.