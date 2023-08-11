Print ad space registers 36% rise in H1 2022-2023: TAM AdEx

In the first half of 2023, the top 10 ad categories collectively held 43% of ad space in print. Notably, five categories in this group rose in rank, revealing a dynamic landscape. Coaching/competitive exam centre topped during the same period. The retail outlets-jewellers and retail outlets-electronics/durables categories maintained their positions in the first half of 2022-2023. Three categories each from retail and education sectors were featured in the top ten.