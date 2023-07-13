Print ad spaces per publication grew by 7% in Q1 2023: TAM AdEx

The report also highlights that betting app Lotus365 emerged as the leading brand advertising in print between Jan-March ‘23.
Media research body TAM AdEx recently released a quarterly report detailing how print advertising fared during the first quarter of 2023. Ad spaces per publications grew by 7 percent in Q1 2023 when compared to Q1 2022. It is also up by 6 percent when compared to Q1 2021.
Educational company FIITJEE was the biggest advertiser in the print space in the first quarter. It was followed by betting app Lotus365 and insurance company LIC. Services sector and auto sector retained their top spots as the leading advertising sectors for print.
Further, E-com-gaming category witnessed the highest growth percentage, growing 3.3x in Q1 2022 in categories. Top two category advertisers,Two wheeler and cars, grew by 86 and 45 percent respectively.
Sales promotion advertising took up almost a third of ad space in Print during Jan-Mar’23. Within Sales, multiple promotions held a 51% share of Ad Space followed by discount promotion. Further, top 2 promotions covered more than 85% share of Ad Space during Jan-Mar’23.