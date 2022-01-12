“Print advertising still captures enough attention”: Acko’s Ashish Mishra on the brand’s paper ad for its paperless insurance

Mahesh Gharat, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India (South), says they have deliberately chosen the medium to drive home the irony. “Print media is still strong in our country. After the pandemic everything is digitised and all the advertisers are going towards digital and electronic media, but the print medium still holds strong roots. We thought that this is the best vehicle to talk about the paperwork. People say that the print medium is dead in these digital times. But I believe we should take advantage of every medium. And in India whatever happens print will not die,” he said.