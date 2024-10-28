Priyanka Chopra Jonas leads Johnnie Walker's 'Keep Walking' campaign

Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer Non-Alcoholic announces the launch of its latest campaign, starring the multi-hyphenated global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in time to celebrate the 25 years of 'Keep Walking' brand philosophy. The campaign, titled Can't Stand Still, captures the continuous pursuit of new experiences and milestones, celebrating a new era of luxury for India's dynamic changemakers.

Indian youth are rewriting the rules of luxury, moving beyond just exclusivity, and this new idea reflects individuality, bold self-expression, and a desire for experiences that are unique, unapologetic, dramatic, and brimming with vibrant energy.

Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer Non-Alcoholic, a brand synonymous with progress, freedom, and exploration, is fast evolving to connect with this new wave of luxury connoisseurs. The brand portrays itself as a celebration of progress – both personal as well as collective. Now it is evolving to celebrate multi-dimensional journeys that enrich our lives and enable us to discover new opportunities, thus, never standing still. Can’t Stand Still campaign reflects the ethos of Keep Walking – an energy of wanting more from life, to keep discovering, relishing, and keep moving forward.

The film embodies restless freedom and brings alive Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ constant evolution and exploration. As an actor, musician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, carving paths for herself and many others who come after her, she truly embodies Keep Walking – while pushing boundaries, and creating impact globally.

Speaking about the campaign, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, “Keep walking always – it's the approach that I have always believed in and one that has guided me through life's triumphs and challenges. Every step forward is an opportunity to discover, explore, and evolve. Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer Non-Alcoholic embodies this same energy, inspiring individuals to keep moving and making every moment count. I'm excited to join forces with a brand that matches my passion for living life to the fullest... I Can’t Stand Still... Actually, I won’t.”

“Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer Non-Alcoholic’s new ‘Can't Stand Still’ campaign is a modern and playful take on luxury and beautifully aligns with the brand's 25 years of keep walking philosophy with relentless progress and exploration at the heart of it. The campaign is also a celebration of those who, like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, are in constant pursuit of new experiences and adventures, embracing the restless freedom to break rules and create deeper, more engaging lives that disrupt expectations. This campaign celebrates the next generation of cultural pioneers who always keep walking on their own path and shaping the future in exciting, unexpected ways and embracing a journey without a defined end. We are proud to present a narrative that inspires everyone to keep pushing the boundaries,” says Aparna Deshmukh, Vice President and Portfolio Head-Luxury, Diageo India.