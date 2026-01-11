Pro Wrestling League rolls out a teaser ahead of PWL 2026 season

The Pro Wrestling League (PWL) has released a teaser ahead of the upcoming PWL 2026 season. The teaser offers a preview of the league’s return and focuses on the preparation and discipline associated with competitive wrestling.

Set in a Hindi narrative, the film features visuals from everyday settings across India and includes appearances by Indian wrestlers such as Aman Sehrawat, Sujeet Kalkal, Kalva Gujjar, Mukul Dahiya, Priya Malik and Antim Panghal. The teaser highlights the training, effort and challenges faced by athletes in the lead-up to competition.

By featuring a mix of established international medallists and emerging Indian talent, the teaser indicates the level of competition expected in the 2026 season. It concludes by confirming the return of the league.

PWL 2026 is scheduled to begin on January 15, 2026. Matches will be broadcast live from 8:00 PM onwards on Sony LIV and the Sony Sports Network. The season will feature six franchises and include Indian and international wrestlers competing over several weeks.