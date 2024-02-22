PROHED wins performance marketing mandate for PokerBaazi

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The mandate has been entrusted to PROHED for the third consecutive time.
PROHED, the Performance marketing agency, has won the performance marketing mandate for PokerBaazi for the third time, solidifying its position as a trusted partner in driving successful marketing campaigns. The announcement comes after the continuous successful implementation of performance marketing campaigns by PROHED for the past two years, which resulted in significant growth and improved brand visibility.
PokerBaazi is a leading online gaming platform in India, known for its user-friendly interface and wide range of games and tournaments. It is a popular choice among both casual and professional gamers, attracting a diverse audience of gaming enthusiasts. The mandate has been trusted to PROHED once again due to its proven track record for delivering effective marketing strategies that resonate with the target audience.
PROHED has a deep understanding of how online marketing works and has consistently demonstrated the ability to drive results for PokerBaazi. With their expertise in digital marketing and social media management, their team has successfully increased user engagement and attracted new players to the platform. Their data-driven approaches ensure that their marketing efforts are targeted at the right audience and have the maximum impact. As a consequence of the result, PokerBaazi has seen steady growth in its revenue and market share, which solidifies its position as the leader in the online gaming industry.
Jaskaran Singh, AVP Growth, BaaziGames mentioned: “Working with PROHED has turned out to be a great catalyst for us. Their innovative marketing solutions have helped us stay ahead of the competition and establish ourselves as the leading online gaming platform. Their strategies have not only helped us grow our audience but have also enabled us to retain our existing user base. We are confident that our collaboration with PROHED will continue to drive more success and growth in the future.”
Pulkit Dubey, co-founder of PROHED, said, “We are thrilled to have partnered with Team PokerBaazi and contributed to their success in the online gaming industry. Our goal has always been to find ways to target the right audience and implement the most efficient strategies to enhance brand conversions in a cost-effective way at scale. The PokerBaazi team’s mindset to dominate the gaming market with impeccable technological gameplay and unparalleled servicing has ensured better audience retention and given us headway to experiment with new marketing innovation and growth in the online gaming industry.”