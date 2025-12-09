Project Worldwide opens integrated India-South Asia hub in Bangalore

Project Worldwide has opened its India/South Asia Project Hub in Bangalore, creating a centralised collaboration base for several of its specialist agencies.

Advertisment

Designed around what Project Worldwide describes as 'hyperconnected creativity,' the Bangalore hub brings together experiential, gaming, production, earned-media, AI and content operations capabilities under one structure. The participating agencies include George P. Johnson (experiential marketing), OS Studios (gaming and esports), NOMOBO (broadcast production), Praytell (earned-first communications), AI Labs, and +91, the network’s outsourced delivery unit.

Rasheed Sait, recently appointed chief growth officer for India and South Asia, will lead the regional mandate. “This Hub is a strategic investment in one of the world’s most dynamic markets,” said Chris Meyer, CEO of Project Worldwide. “I look forward to Rasheed’s leadership in bringing this vision to life.”



Sharing his perspective on the launch, Sait added, “I am thrilled to lead this new chapter for Project Worldwide in India. The Project Hub is a launchpad for clients to tap into a powerful, integrated suite of services.”

The centre is positioned as a single point of access for brands seeking integrated solutions across marketing, production, content and technology in the region.