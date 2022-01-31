PromotEdge bags 360-degree creative & digital mandate for Kolkata Thunderbolts

As a part of the mandate, the agency will be responsible for their branding and digital outreach.
PromotEdge, the Agency headquartered in Kolkata has attained the Creative & Digital mandate for Team Kolkata Thunderbolts who is debuting in India’s biggest private volleyball venture Prime Volleyball League. The agency has won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch and will service the account from the Kolkata office. As a part of the mandate, the agency will be responsible for their branding and digital outreach, implementing strategic measures to achieve the desired marketing objectives of the league, and creating a fan base for the sport in the state.
The first-ever Prime volleyball league is all geared up to announce its arrival into homes of fans across the country from February 5, 2022. To be broadcast by Sony Pictures Networks India, it is prepared to smash the glass doors with some world-class superstars rubbing shoulders with the nation's finest talents.
The mandate would entail: End-to-end branding services, right from positioning the brand to creating their brand identity and brand assets, amplifying their digital voice, and helping them create digital content and reach out to their targeted audience besides, developing their website, thus ensuring robust digital presence.
Speaking on PromotEdge’s involvement, Pawan Kumar Patodia, co-founder & chairman says, “Indian Volleyball league is one of the most keenly awaited sporting events of 2022. As we are unfolding a new chapter with this league, digital media will play a crucial role in it. We are glad to entrust this job to a team of young and exuberant professionals who align with our brand vision.”
Sayantan Guha, creative director, PromotEdge says, “Partnering for the first-ever Premier League of Volleyball and working towards providing that 360-degree experience, has added another feather to our cap. We are quite excited about this association as it is an opportunity to build a sporting brand from scratch, with our diverse expertise in branding and digital we are confident to pave an exciting roadmap for the brand, and a team to watch out for.”
