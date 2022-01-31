PromotEdge bags 360-degree creative & digital mandate for Kolkata Thunderbolts

PromotEdge, the Agency headquartered in Kolkata has attained the Creative & Digital mandate for Team Kolkata Thunderbolts who is debuting in India’s biggest private volleyball venture Prime Volleyball League. The agency has won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch and will service the account from the Kolkata office. As a part of the mandate, the agency will be responsible for their branding and digital outreach, implementing strategic measures to achieve the desired marketing objectives of the league, and creating a fan base for the sport in the state.