PromotEdge bags branding mandate for Magik Lighting

PromotEdge, the full-service advertising and marketing agencies in India, has announced that it has been awarded the comprehensive branding mandate for Magik Lighting, an entity from the house of Century Plywood.
Under this mandate, PromotEdge will be responsible for Magik Lighting’s creative designing, content development, web maintenance, the production of audio visuals and television commercials, as well as the planning and execution of their digital marketing strategies, encompassing SMO, Films, and influencer marketing initiatives.
Speaking on this occasion, Saurav Agarwal, CEO of PromotEdge, expressed his enthusiasm about this collaboration. “We are thrilled to work with Magik Lighting. Their commitment to innovation and quality aligns perfectly with our values at PromotEdge. Our team is excited to provide a strategic and creative approach to Magik Lighting's comprehensive branding requirements."
From Magik Lighting's perspective, this strategic partnership aims to fortify its brand presence across various channels and bolster its consumer engagement. Sonu Kajaria, head of marketing and brand communication Magik Lighting affirmed this, saying, "Partnering with PromotEdge will certainly enhance our branding strategies. Their expertise in crafting unique brand stories will empower us to resonate with our audience more effectively. We look forward to a successful collaboration."
With this new partnership, the agency aims to create and implement powerful, impact-driven branding strategies for Magik Lighting, propelling the brand towards new heights of visibility and engagement.