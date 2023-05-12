PromotEdge wins comprehensive digital mandate for Tea Junction

PromotEdge, a full-service marketing and advertising agency, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Tea Junction, one of the most popular chai and snack destinations in East India, for their comprehensive digital mandate. This collaboration aims to amplify the brand's reach, with a focus on enhancing customer engagement, boosting sales, and creating compelling content that connects with the audience.
Tea Junction,a tea and snacks brands in East India, has been loved by the audience since its inception in 2004. With over 50 outlets spread across Eastern India, the brand has established itself as a frontrunner in the quick-service restaurant industry.
The brand is expanding its horizon and foraying into new territories like Bihar and Assam. PromotEdge will be responsible for the digital outreach program, ensuring the brand reaches the correct audience. PromotEdge, with its expertise in delivering innovative digital marketing solutions, will work closely with Tea Junction to develop and execute tailored strategies for their social media management. Additionally, PromotEdge will help Tea Junction expand its reach through data-driven campaigns and content marketing that resonates with the brand's target audience.
"As the CEO of PromotEdge, I, Saurav Agarwal, am delighted to announce our new partnership with Tea Junction, a renowned brand that has become an integral part of Kolkata's culture. For nearly two decades, Tea Junction has been serving the best tea, offering the perfect place for adda, and encapsulating the city's joyous spirit, which every Kolkatan can relate to.
At PromotEdge, we are committed to utilizing our expertise in marketing to boost Tea Junction's brand visibility and enhance its position as a market leader. We will develop engaging and innovative content that captures the essence of Tea Junction, its rich history, and its connection to Kolkata's culture. We look forward to working together to achieve their marketing goals and showcase the unique charm of this beloved brand to the world.."
"We are confident that this collaboration will elevate our online presence, help us connect with our audience in new and engaging ways, and provide us with high-quality content that showcases our unique offerings," said Subhasis Santra, business head, Tea Junction.
"PromotEdge's creativity and technology's expertise make them the perfect partner for our brand," said Subhasis Santra, Business Head, Tea Junction. "We are confident that this collaboration will elevate our online presence, help us connect with our audience in new and engaging ways, and provide us with high-quality content that showcases our unique offerings."