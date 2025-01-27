Property Share unveils ‘Alt’ for investors, appoints Gukesh D as brand ambassador

Property Share, known for fractional ownership of commercial real estate in India, has launched Alt to give individual investors access to alternative investments. Alt provides investors access to multiple alternative asset classes, including:

High-yield securitised real estate backed by pre-leased Grade A office assets in India

Private real estate investments in Class A warehouses in the UK

Publicly listed real estate including REITs in the US, Canada, UK, EU, and Indian REITs, InvITs, and SM REITs

AltCap Yield Fund, a Category II AIF, targets office and warehouse assets in India. The first investment has been made in a Grade A+ warehouse leased to a Fortune 500 MNC

“We created Alt to fulfil our vision of providing a platform for global alternative assets,” said Kunal Moktan, co-founder and CEO of Alt. “Alternatives now account for c.15% of global assets and are a vital part of sophisticated investment portfolios. Alt enables individual investors to harness the benefits of these assets for higher returns.”

Hashim Khan, co-founder and CTO of Alt, added, “Our goal has always been to simplify access to institutional-quality investments for individual investors. Alt takes this mission further by offering a diverse range of global alternative products, making sophisticated asset classes more accessible than ever before.”

Additionally, Alt has appointed Gukesh D, the youngest World Chess Champion, as its brand ambassador.

"When we saw Gukesh play in The Candidates tournament in 2024, we saw talent and hard work coming together in the making of a potential world champion," said Khan. "We decided to back him as one of his first sponsors which paid off spectacularly when in Dec'24 this young prodigy became the youngest World Chess Champion."

“Investing and chess share remarkable similarities,” said Moktan. “We are incredibly proud to count Gukesh as the brand ambassador of Alt and look forward to working with him.”