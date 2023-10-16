Protean eGov Technologies launches campaign #ChangeIsGrowth

Conceptualised and developed by Ogilvy, the campaign showcases the brand’s leadership in digital public infrastructure.
Protean eGov Technologies, a digital public infrastructure (DPI) and population-scale e-governance solutions company, unveiled its first ever 360° brand campaign titled 'Change is Growth’.
The campaign an attempt to create awareness of the brand after its rebranding from NSDL e-Gov Infrastructure two years ago. It further highlights the brand’s position in digital public infrastructure and reg-tech space, showcasing its impact of 28-year-long journey.
Gaurav Ramdev, chief marketing officer, Protean eGov Technologies, said, “We are thrilled to launch Protean’s 360-degree campaign. Through this campaign, we hope to deliver mass awareness for the brand and reaffirm our commitment of driving transformative change for a billion people. Our endeavors such as pan card processing, national pension scheme (NPS), founding partner to ONDC, and regulatory tech services like e-sign, e-KYC, and e-authentication services, among others stand as examples towards the digital infrastructure landscape.”
It is a 60 second TV commercial conveying how initiating a positive change can lead to transformation. Starting in a cluttered office, a rolling glass paperweight that transforms itself into a giant digital ball symbolises change, transforming the setting into a digital landscape, symbolising progress. The message, "What happens when you set change in motion?...Everything changes," emphasizes the campaign's core. The new Protean logo at the end, evolving from the NSDL eGovernance Infrastructure logo, embodies the brand's new identity.
Speaking about the film, Piyush Pandey, chief advisor, Ogilvy, said “India is admired today as a country that is transforming itself into a digitally empowered society at great speed and scale. This campaign celebrates the contribution that Protean has made to bring about a positive ‘Change’ in so many aspects of every Indian’s life. ”