Protean eGov Technologies launches campaign #ChangeIsGrowth

It is a 60 second TV commercial conveying how initiating a positive change can lead to transformation. Starting in a cluttered office, a rolling glass paperweight that transforms itself into a giant digital ball symbolises change, transforming the setting into a digital landscape, symbolising progress. The message, "What happens when you set change in motion?...Everything changes," emphasizes the campaign's core. The new Protean logo at the end, evolving from the NSDL eGovernance Infrastructure logo, embodies the brand's new identity.