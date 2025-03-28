Protinex #AirChairTest challenges adults to test muscle strength

Protinex, the flagship brand of Danone India, launched a digital campaign #AirChairTest with an aim to create awareness around the role of protein in having a healthy lifestyle among Indian adults. The #AirChairTest campaign is aimed at creating a movement that invites men and women to take up the test and find out if they have a healthy relationship with their body.

Advertisment

According to data from Protinex, over 70 per cent of Indian adults do not consume enough protein, and 90% are unaware of their deficiency. The lack of essential nutrients has led to nutritional deficiencies, impacting energy levels, physical stamina, and overall health.

As part of the Protinex Protein Abhiyaan, Danone has launched a digital campaign encouraging Indian adults to assess their muscle strength through the #AirChairTest. Participants must position their back against a wall, forming a 90-degree angle with their thighs while keeping their head and hands against the wall. The duration they can hold this posture indicates their physical health. The campaign highlights the need for daily protein intake, whether to improve or maintain muscle strength.

The #AirChairTest campaign is LIVE across Protinex’s social media handles and on other digital platforms.