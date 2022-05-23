Protinex highlights the importance of strength in daily life

With an aim to drive conversations around the critical need to maintain adequate muscle strength among Indian adults through right protein and nutrition intake, Protinex, the flagship brand of Danone India, today launched a new commercial on television and digital platforms. The TVC portrays the life of an Indian adult who is unable to carry out basic household chores due to tiredness and lack of strength. The TVC culminates with an expert shedding light on muscle loss as one ages and expresses his concern over the declining muscle strength of Indians over 30 years of age. The slice of life TVC was conceptualized by DDB Mudra and draws inspiration from our daily life and demonstrates how declining strength encumbers an individual’s ability to enjoy life with his family.