Protinex launches new campaign to inspire healthier living

The new ad campaign demonstrates how Protinex enhances people’s health.
Protinex, the flagship brand of Danone India has unveiled its latest ad campaign, “Protinex Hai Toh Mumkin Hai” which emphasises the transformative power of Protinex in helping individuals achieve their aspirations and lead healthier lives.
The new ad campaign highlights how Protinex supports diverse individuals in achieving success and improving health. Additionally, the campaign highlights that Protinex contains 34% protein along with Biotin and other essential nutrients that contribute to overall physical and mental health, and help in improvement in strength post eight weeks of consistent use, along with healthy diet and lifestyle
Speaking about the TVC campaign, Sriram Padmanabhan, marketing director of Danone India said, “We are thrilled to launch this new TVC for Protinex, which beautifully captures the essence of our brand and its impact on everyday lives. Protinex has been a cornerstone of nutritional support in Indian households for over six decades, and with this campaign, we hope to inspire more people to achieve their goals and embrace a healthy lifestyle.”