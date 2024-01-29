Protinex launches 'Strength Apne Liye Apno ke liye' campaign

The TVC showcases a narrative of a couple, featuring actor Namita Dubey and Nandish Singh Sandhu renovating their home to welcome the girl’s parents to live with them. The husband's enthusiasm and active involvement in the process break away from conventional roles, symbolising a partnership built on equality and shared responsibilities. The husband presents his wife with a thoughtful gift– a nameplate that reads ‘Maa, Papa, Priya, Rohan’, signifying the inclusion of the wife's parents in their residence.