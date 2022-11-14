Protinex raises awareness about the impact of a Protein-Deficient Diet amongst Indian Parents

The campaign highlights how a protein-deficient diet could affect the lives of their kids.
With its mission to educate consumers about the importance and the role of Protein in day-to-day life, Protinex - the flagship brand of Danone India has recently launched its new campaign.
Reaching out especially to Indian Parents, the campaign highlights the need for Protein in their day-to-day life and how a protein-deficient diet can have a negative impact on their lives. The campaign will be released on Protinex and Danone India’s Social media assets across Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
The campaign is a part of ‘The Protinex Protein Abhiyaan’, an endeavour to sensitize Indian adults across age groups on the integral role of protein in improving physical health and hence overall well-being.
This is also aligned with Danone’s frame of action ‘One Planet. One Health’ and the larger company mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible and impacting health positively. Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices.
The social experiment showcases few children, who are invited to act as their parents and share their experiences on how they spend fun time with them. As the plot proceeds, the kids describe their disappointment in how their parents are always tired and unable to spend any quality time with them. The campaign aims to spread awareness of how protein-deficient diet can lead to tiredness and fatigue, thereby impacting individual’s ability to enjoy life with their family.
On the launch of the campaign, Sriram Padmanabhan, marketing director, Danone India said; “Being an Indian Parent is a full-time job. You cannot afford to take even a day off. With growing age and hectic schedule, maintaining adequate protein and nutrient intake becomes more and more critical. Through this campaign, we are trying to shed light on how inadequate protein intake can, not only have an impact on our life but also on our little ones.”
As per a study* - more than 70% of Indian adults have poor muscle health while 68% have low protein levels. Our body requires an adequate amount of protein every day to function well and keep the muscles stronger. Protein is vital in providing energy, fighting fatigue and also for supporting muscle strength to enable day-to-day physical activities. Lack of adequate protein in our diet can affect our overall health. Hence, to live a fuller and happier life, optimal nutrition especially protein intake is essential at every stage of life.
The campaign can be viewed on Danone India and Protinex’s YouTube channel and other social media assets.