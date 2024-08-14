Public App launches new campaign this Independence Day to honour the heroic stories of India's freedom fighters

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
This Independence Day, Public App, a local content platform in India, launched the #PublicSalutes campaign, paying tribute to the unwavering courage and dedication of India's freedom fighters. The campaign showcased over 5,000 stories of freedom fighters from 500+ districts across the nation with the help of district-wise collection of Commemorative Cards, along with exclusive feature interviews with the living legends of India’s freedom struggle, capturing their personal narratives and letting their voices tell the story.
The initial phase of the campaign focused on showcasing the stories of India's freedom fighters from various regions. These stories were organised by district, allowing users to learn about local freedom fighters and fostering a connection to their regional heritage. The goal was to encourage individuals to share these stories, raising awareness of local heroes.
Public App compiled detailed accounts from the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav website, summarised them, and created visual story cards to highlight the struggles and bravery of these individuals. The stories are being shared daily through image cards from August 1st to August 15th and have already received over 50,000 shares. This initiative ensures that the sacrifices of these heroes are recognised and remembered in their regions.
For the second part of the campaign, Public App engaged with content creators across the country to collect first-hand testimonies from living freedom fighters. A total of 25 interviews have been captured so far, providing a rare glimpse into the lives of individuals who fought for India's freedom and continue to inspire future generations. The videos that began appearing on the app from 9th August have quickly gained significant attention, already amassing around 30 million views.
Sazal Batra, VP, creator operations said, “Through the #PublicSalutes’ campaign, our aim was to bring the stories of our nation’s heroes to the forefront. The ‘#PublicSalutes’ campaign served as a tribute to the countless freedom fighters who shaped the India we know today. Presenting these stories and interviews in a manner that resonated with people across the country aimed to inspire a renewed sense of patriotism and respect for our history.”
The campaign included interviews conducted in various regional languages to ensure that the stories were accessible and resonated strongly with local audiences. Public App invites users to explore and engage with the campaign by searching the hashtag ‘#PublicSalutes’. This initiative not only honoured the sacrifices of past heroes but also connected the present generation with the legacy of the Indian independence movement.