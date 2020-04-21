Publicis' campaign highlights offline aspects of isolation, distancing

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @theshilpashetty (@get_repost) ã»ã»ã» Itâs a dichotomy of emotions. I am concerned about whatâs happening around us while we are hoping and praying for the situation to get better across the world, Iâm also valuing and spending extra time with Viaan every day. We spent this morning creating these little love notes for each other. I genuinely value these moments. We are crafting memories, are you? These are challenging times. You too can take up this #CraftingMemories challenge and make this time memorable for your kids! . . . . . . . @indiacraftingmemories @fevicreate @momspresso #CraftingMemories #Gratitude #MomSonTime