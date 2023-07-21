Publicis Group reports 5.2% net revenue growth in Q2

Publicis witnessed 14.1 % growth to $890M in Europe during the quarter.
Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun reports 5.2 % net revenue growth in the second quarter to $3.5B as the French combine shifted its orientation from a “communications to transformation partner” for its clients.
Organic growth was up 7.1 % in the quarter.
The CEO claims Publicis is “positioned to lead the future of our industry which will be shaped by data, tech and AI that is already the heart of our business model.”
Central & eastern Europe grew 17.1 % organically, driven by double-digit growth in Poland, Hungary and Czech Republic and the resumption of activity in Ukraine.
North America was up 2.2 percent to $2.2 Billion.
Sadoun upgraded organic growth guidance for 2023. Publicis now expects to grow five percent vs. the earlier three to five percent range forecast.