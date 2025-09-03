Publicis Groupe & Škoda introduce ‘Recess’, the latest chapter of ‘Fans Not Owners’

After winning hearts with the Doda film, Publicis Groupe India’s ‘Team Drive’ and Škoda Auto India have now launched the next chapter in the Fans Not Owners campaign with their new film, Recess.

Creatively led by BBH India, ‘Team Drive’ is Publicis Groupe India’s bespoke ‘Power of One’ unit created especially for Škoda Auto India.

The latest film unfolds on a school playground, where kids proudly flaunt features of their families’ Škoda cars. Just when it seems like a competitive showdown of specs, a young girl delivers a cheeky twist, claiming her Škoda could fly to Jupiter drawing parallels to a rocket, stunning the boys around her as she hops into her Kushaq and leaves.

The film closes with a powerful montage celebrating the joy and pride associated with Škoda.