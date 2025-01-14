Publicis Groupe merges Leo Burnett and Publicis Worldwide to form Leo

Publicis Groupe has merged Leo Burnett and Publicis Worldwide to form a “new constellation” called Leo which will boast over 15,000 employees in 90 countries.

Advertisment

Marco Venturelli and Agathe Bousquet will act as co-presidents, and Gareth Goodall will be the chief strategy officer. Together they are responsible for Leo’s global creative community and culture, which will be activated at the country level through the Power of One.

The Leo constellation joins Publicis Groupe’s creative roster, alongside Saatchi & Saatchi, LePub and BBH, and creative hot shops like Fallon and The Community, as well as Le Truc, the only creative collective operating at the holding company level. Andrew Bruce, CEO of Publicis Groupe Canada, will also take on the additional role of Chairman, Leo North America.

Arthur Sadoun, CEO of Publicis Groupe commented: “I have had the privilege of leading both Publicis Worldwide and Leo Burnett. Since then, other iconic names have disappeared, but I have never believed that creative efficiency should mean fewer brands and fewer operations.”

“It is about big ideas from creative minds that are nurtured by strong agency culture, to have an impact on our clients’ business. In today’s world, it is also about more collaboration and more access to capabilities. That’s exactly what Leo stands for. By unifying the spirit and talent of these global creative communities, Leo will be bigger, stronger and on more doors than ever.”