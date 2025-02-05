Publicis Groupe reports 6% organic growth in Q4

Publicis Groupe reported a 6.3% organic growth in Q4 2024, leading to a 5.8% increase for the full year. The company achieved net annual revenues of €14 billion in 2024. Operating income rose by more than 25% year-over-year to €2.2 billion.

The company experienced strong growth across key regions, with the United States at 4.9%, Europe at 5.4%, and Asia Pacific at 6.3%.

Publicis forecasts organic growth of 4% to 5% in 2025 and plans to invest €100 million in AI for its CoreAI entity, with an additional €800-900 million allocated for targeted acquisitions in technology, digital media, and proprietary data. A dividend of €3.60 per share has been proposed, reflecting a 5.9% increase from the previous year.