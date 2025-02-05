Publicis Groupe reports 6% organic growth in Q4

Publicis Groupe reported a 6.3% organic growth in Q4 2024, leading to a 5.8% increase for the full year. The company achieved net annual revenues of €14 billion in 2024. Operating income rose by more than 25% year-over-year to €2.2 billion.
The company experienced strong growth across key regions, with the United States at 4.9%, Europe at 5.4%, and Asia Pacific at 6.3%.
Publicis forecasts organic growth of 4% to 5% in 2025 and plans to invest €100 million in AI for its CoreAI entity, with an additional €800-900 million allocated for targeted acquisitions in technology, digital media, and proprietary data. A dividend of €3.60 per share has been proposed, reflecting a 5.9% increase from the previous year.
Arthur Sadoun, chairman and CEO of Publics Groupe, said, "Thanks to a very strong Q4, Publicis became the largest advertising company in the world in 2024. We are ending the year in the number one position across the board, growing three times faster than our holding company peers, and five times faster than the IT consultancies. We delivered industry-high financial ratios while stepping up the pace of our investments in AI and talent. Once again, we topped the charts in new business rankings."
Sadoun added, "But even more importantly, we are accelerating on our status as a Category of One thanks to our unmatched 1st-party data capabilities, our connected media ecosystem, our creative firepower, and our 25,000 engineers, brought together through the Power of One. This makes us confident in significantly outperforming the industry in 2025 for the 6th year in a row."
The company emphasised that its strategic acquisitions, especially Sapient and Epsilon, have driven 40% of its growth since 2020.