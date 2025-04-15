Publicis Groupe sees revenue surge by 9.4% in Q1FY25

Publicis Groupe has posted a 9.4% rise in net revenue including a 4.9% organic growth for the first quarter of 2025.

“We kick-started 2025 with a record new business run, with a dozen material wins across diverse sectors, geographies and expertise. This performance, placing us at the top of the rankings once again, will allow us to offset the potential effects of the deteriorating macroeconomic context,” said Arthur Sadoun, chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe, in a press release.

Net revenue in Asia Pacific recorded a 7.5% growth and a 4.8% rise on an organic basis.

Sadoun touches upon the agency holding network’s acquisition spree. “The first months of 2025 were also busy in terms of M&A. We have invested half a billion euros in data, creators, and digital media, reinforcing our position as a Category of One to deliver innovation and differentiation for our clients, and opening new addressable markets for us.”

He further outlines why Publicis Groupe is set to outperform in 2025 and beyond:

Looking ahead, we have never been in a stronger position to help our clients, in the good times, and even more importantly, in the challenging ones. Thanks to the best identity graph in the industry, they can accelerate their growth by building direct relationships with their customers and their prospects.

With our unique connected media ecosystem, they can optimize their investments and link them to business outcomes. Our production backbone enables them to minimize waste, and maximize creative asset reuse. And with our 25,000 engineers, they can futureproof their business in the age of AI.

These unique competitive advantages, and our diversified revenue mix that continues to withstand business cycles, mean that today we are confident in outperforming not only in 2025 - for the 6th year in a row - but also beyond, in what will be a shrinking competitive landscape.