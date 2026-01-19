Publicis Groupe to launch Publicis Digital Experience(PDX) in India

Publicis Groupe India has announced the launch of Publicis Digital Experience (PDX), a unified, client-led offering that addresses the most critical middle-funnel and after-funnel priorities of today’s CMOs and CIOs. These priorities span AI-driven transformation, customer experience, commerce, social, martech and CRM. PDX consolidates the Groupe’s extensive digital, technology, and experience capabilities — underpinned by data - showcasing its scale, depth, and leadership in modern business growth.

The PDX model is built around 3 core solution practices, combining specialised expertise with integrated scale:

Social @ PDX: Reimagined for the new age of social — fusing cultural intelligence with data to activate cohorts, communities and creators through social-first content, collaborations, IRL experiences and more, moving at the speed of modern marketing to unlock brand growth.

AI-X @ PDX: AI now powers all customer experience (CX) platforms – whether under the hood or at the end CX. AI-X is purpose built to deliver AI transformation through agentic workflows and process transformation, in addition to AI-powered commerce platforms, marketing and digital assets for both B2B and B2C clients

CRM @ PDX: Unlocking growth from existing customers – marketing and data cloud optimisation to unleash first party data powered targeting, 1-1 marketing and customer engagement for cross-selling and upselling thus growing customer lifecycle value through loyalty and rewardsThe model also features a central Technology Centre of Excellence (COE) driving best practices across emerging technologies and AI to accelerate all PDX practices.

PDX integrates the specialised expertise of Digitas India, Razorfish India and Indigo Consulting into a single, purpose-built organisation aligning capabilities around client needs and business outcomes. With over 500 specialists, more than 1,000 projects delivered and a first-mover advantage in applied AI and agentic workflows, PDX positions Publicis Groupe India to partner clients through the next phase of growth - quietly, confidently and at scale.

PDX India will be led by Amaresh Godbole as chief executive officer. He also takes on the role of Chief - AI Experiences & Solutions, Publicis Groupe India.

Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe South Asia, said, “Marketing and technology have converged, expanding the remit of both the CMO and CIO. PDX re-architects how digital, technology, data and creativity work together to meet this transformation moment. As marketers reimagine the future, PDX is built to help accelerate it.”

Amaresh Godbole, CEO, Publicis Digital Experience (PDX), added, “We’re entering a world of technology haves and have-nots. Clients are no longer looking for fragmented services, they need partners who can turn AI and technology into a competitive edge across the middle and after funnel. PDX is built precisely for that moment. We’ve taken proven capabilities, applied scale thinking, and redesigned them for an AI-first future.”