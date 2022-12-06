Publicis Groupe uses ‘Wishes for 2023’ film to highlight HPV-related cancer

With the help of a special guest, Maurice Lévy and Arthur Sadoun put the spotlight on HPV-related cancer.
Publicis Group has decided to drive awareness around the Human Papilloma Virus in the group’s ‘Useful Wishes’ film for 2023. The video will drive the awareness around the infection.
This is a particularly personal theme for Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun as he was diagnosed and treated for HPV-related cancer earlier this year.
HPV is linked to a significant rise in cancers in both men and women, despite the availability of a highly effective vaccine. While some countries have made vaccination of young people against the virus a top priority, awareness remains relatively low across the wider population.
Joining Maurice and Arthur in this year’s wishes is a special guest, who also went through HPV-related cancer, to encourage everyone at Publicis, and protect themselves and their loved ones from this preventable illness.