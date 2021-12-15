Publicis Groupe’s bosses Maurice Lévy and Arthur Sadoun cast themselves in iconic scenes from ‘Joker’, ‘Titanic’, ‘Jurassic Park’

The video, a part of the Publicis Groupe’s annual Christmas skit, also promotes the new ‘Work The World’ offering.
Trust a leading global agency to cast its two top men in iconic scenes from the ‘Joker’, ‘Titanic’, ‘Squid Game’ and ‘Gone with the Wind’, for a Christmas skit.
Maurice Lévy and Arthur Sadoun, Publicis Groupe’s bosses, were looking for inspiration on where they could work in 2022. Come January, all Publicis Groupe employees will be able to work out of any country where it is present, for up to six weeks every year. This is a part of Publicis Groupe’s ‘Work The World’ offering.
Sadoun, chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe, said: “This is traditionally the time of the year for looking back and reflecting on the past. But after another challenging 12 months for our people, we wanted to look forward with them, offer a fresh perspective, and hopefully make them smile.”
“Our 2022 ‘Wishes’ are an invitation not just to ‘Work Your World’, but to hopefully create the kind of incredible memories many of us have missed out on over the past two years.”
Publicis Groupe’s 2022 ‘Wishes’ film was created by Le Truc, in partnership with Prodigious.