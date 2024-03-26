Publicis Groupe's Digitas India wins digital creative mandate for Deoleo India

Deoleo, with its strong legacy in premium olive oil marketing and distribution, is looking forward to this partnership as a decisive move in its digital transformation journey. "Collaborating with Digitas India represents a significant step in our strategy to connect more deeply with our consumers leveraging social media," said Satarupa Majumdar, marketing director - India and Middle East, Deoleo. "Their creative ideas align entirely with our brand ethos, and we are confident that this partnership will help us tell our story in more convincing and significant ways to our audience."