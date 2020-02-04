Publicis India creates 'Publicis In-Motion'

Praveen comes with over 25 years of experience across brand building, out-of-home, technology, shopper marketing and experiential brand intervention, and has held leadership positions across key networks including WPP and Omnicom. He joins Publicis Groupe from Interspace Solutions, where he was the CEO. During his stint at Interspace, an entrepreneurial venture, he was deep-rooted in delivering bespoke media agnostic business solutions for brands.

Prior to joining Interspace, Praveen spent 14 years with the WPP group from 2001 as Country Head RMG David with a mandate to expand the Ogilvy Group OOH offering moving onto Bates Chi and Partners' 141 Wall Street heading the Retail, Shopper, Experiential & OOH function. He was instrumental in driving the growth of 141 Wall Street to become the largest OOH specialist agency in the country.