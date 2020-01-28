Publicis India to manage creative mandate of ‘Navratna’

On winning the mandate, Srija Chatterjee, MD, Publicis India said: “Emami is a leading name in the FMCG space and we are delighted that our communication idea found resonance with what Emami has in mind for its brand Navratna for the Indian market. Despite Navratna being a familiar name with the masses, they have high expectations in terms of where they aspire to be in a few months from now. We are confident they will achieve this dream in the quickest and best way possible.”