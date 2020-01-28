Publicis India to manage creative mandate of ‘Navratna’

After a keenly contested multi-agency pitch, Publicis India has bagged the creative mandate of Navratna, one of the power brands of Emami. Navratna Oil is the most trusted and preferred brand in the therapeutic cooling oil segment and Navratna Cool is the leading brand in the cool-talc category in India. The account will be serviced out of the agency’s New Delhi office.
Publicis India will be providing full-service responsibilities for the brand including advertising, strategic direction and digital ideas.
Confirming the appointment of Publicis India as their creative agency, Harsha V Agarwal, director, Emami Limited said: “We are happy to be associated with Publicis India. They bring on board their insights on brand building gathered over years of experience in marketing communication which would be of much value.”
On winning the mandate, Srija Chatterjee, MD, Publicis India said: “Emami is a leading name in the FMCG space and we are delighted that our communication idea found resonance with what Emami has in mind for its brand Navratna for the Indian market. Despite Navratna being a familiar name with the masses, they have high expectations in terms of where they aspire to be in a few months from now. We are confident they will achieve this dream in the quickest and best way possible.”