Publicis marks 100 years with AI-enhanced Wishes film

From its beginnings in 1926 as a creative hot shop in Montmartre, through its international expansion and embrace of data and technology, Publicis has undergone profound change over the last 100 years. Yet one tradition remains constant: the annual Wishes.

To mark the start of its next century, Publicis Conseil, the agency founded by Marcel Bleustein Blanchet, has created this year’s edition.

Blending live action and real actors with the latest AI production techniques, powered by the Groupe’s proprietary platforms and tools, the film revisits moments that shaped the company over the past 100 years, including periods of disruption ranging from war and economic crises to technological change and a global pandemic.

It also sets out the ambition that now positions the company to continue leading and reshaping the industry as it enters its next century, whatever it may hold.

Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO Publicis Groupe, commented:

"2026 will be a very special year for us, as we end our first century. A century where we have turned a small hot shop from Montmartre into the industry’s largest holding company over the last two years. A century that has seen the Groupe rise from the ashes - sometimes literally - three times and reinvented itself many more."

It is this spirit of resilience that has defined us for 100 years and that is captured in our Wishes: a lion never gives up."

"2026 will also be the year where we enter our second century, the beginning of which will undoubtedly be defined by the rise of AI. This film is a human, historical and technological odyssey, that blends our best creative minds with our unmatched capabilities in AI production to embody our belief that the future of AI is our people."

