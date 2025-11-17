Publicis Media India launches Spark Foundry; appoints Niti Kumar as CEO

Publicis Media India has announced the launch of Spark Foundry India, adding another agency brand to its media portfolio. The move comes as the network reports continued growth in its India operations.

Spark Foundry India will operate on an AI- and data-led model designed to integrate brand building, performance, and commerce. The agency will offer solutions aimed at driving outcomes across the marketing funnel, from discovery to conversion and loyal.

Niti Kumar, formerly Chief Growth Officer, Publicis Media India, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Spark Foundry India. Known for her strategic acumen and strong client partnerships, Niti will lead the agency’s growth agenda and position Spark Foundry India as a future-facing, high-performance media brand.

Ravi Bhaya moves into the role of Chief Growth Officer, Publicis Media India, to further accelerate growth across the network.

Jai Lala and Rathi Gangappa will continue to lead Zenith and Starcom, with expanded mandates under Publicis Connected Media. Jai will sponsor Connected CRM, while Rathi will sponsor Connected Influence, strengthening the network’s data-driven, integrated media capabilities.

All four leaders - Niti Kumar, Jai Lala, Rathi Gangappa, and Ravi Bhaya - will report to Lalatendu Das, CEO, Publicis Media South Asia.

Commenting on the launch of Spark foundry India, Lalatendu Das, CEO, Publicis Media South Asia, said: “I am delighted to welcome Niti Kumar as CEO of Spark Foundry India and Ravi Bhaya as chief growth officer, Publicis Media India. Both leaders bring an exceptional track record of driving integrated media strategies, accelerating business growth, and building high-performing, future-ready teams. At the same time, I congratulate Jai Lala and Rathi Gangappa on their new, enhanced mandates. Their combined expertise will be instrumental in strengthening our strategic vision, deepening client partnerships, and unlocking new opportunities for innovation and growth in India’s ever-evolving media ecosystem.”

Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe South Asia, added: “Publicis Media has been a consistent growth engine for Publicis Groupe India, delivering strong double-digit growth over the past 10 years. Beyond its impressive performance, India has emerged as a strategic hub for innovation, talent, and transformative media solutions. I applaud Lalatendu and the entire media leadership team for their vision and for driving growth, innovation, and measurable impact for our clients.”