Snoop Dogg crowns Publicis as the top agency holding company

“Americans, Brits, and French have been competing to see which holding company is the ‘Top Dogg. And this year, Publicis has overtaken them all,” rapper Snoop Dogg says in the French agency holding company’s new Wishes film.

For context, there are six big agency holding companies: Publicis Groupe (French), WPP (British), Omnicom (American), IPG (American), Dentsu (Japanese), and Havas (French). And Publicis got the American rapper to declare it the biggest holding company in the world. The French holding company reported a 5.8% organic revenue growth for the third quarter and a net revenue of 3,423 million eurors.

Publicis roping in one of the most popular rapping exports from America is not just for his global appeal but also for his very recently created French popularity; Snoop Dogg's role for media company NBC’s 2024 Paris Olympics coverage was a social media highlight during the event; so hyped was Snoop from this French adventures that “this inspired me to change my name to Le Snoop,” he remarked.

In addition, he suggests swapping the lion in Publicis’ logo for a dog wearing sunglasses. Following it, we are witness to a hoodie-wearing Publicis CEO Sadoun and Dogg busting dance moves. Sadoun’s predecessor, Maurice Levy, wraps up the film as he busts a move in a cameo.

A press note attached to the film said, “With a French ad company on track to take the #1 spot for the first time ever, who better than Le Snoop, official Olympic hype man—and Maurice’s favourite rapper—to congratulate our teams on achieving a personal best in a record-breaking year?”

“Wishes” is a longstanding tradition where Sadoun and Levy feature in a comedic clip wishing the Groupe.