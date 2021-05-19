Publicis Worldwide India wins the integrated mandate of Godrej ProClean

Highlighting the communication objective for the brand, Suraj Pombra, Executive Director, Publicis Worldwide India said: "This is a special win for us. Godrej ProClean is a brand born in and of the pandemic – and it feels special to be chosen to co-nurture it. As an integrated mandate, it allows us to bring the full might of our thinking into play across platforms, so it’s special for that reason as well. Publicis & Godrej have had successful partnerships before, so this is also special as a homecoming of sorts. As we welcome Godrej ProClean into our fold, we look forward to this being the start of a long term partnership built on growth and success.”

The account will be managed out of the agency’s Mumbai office.