Pukka by Unilever encourages self-care with a new campaign

Pukka, the herbal infusions brand has recently been launched in India by Unilever. The brand launched its new campaign - “Self Care in a Cup” by unveiling a calming film on the internet, inspiring individuals to relax, unwind, and experience self-care. This experience, paired with Pukka’s specially curated three herbal infusions, invites consumers to take time out for their daily wellness needs. As HUL’s entry into the herbal tea category, Pukka is poised to lead a growing wellness movement in India.

At the heart of the campaign - “Self Care in a Cup” is a visually captivating, aesthetic film designed to soothe the senses. Created by Lowe Lintas, the film brings this vision to life, transporting viewers through calming nature-inspired imagery, rhythmic sounds, and a gentle narrative that fosters relaxation. By merging audio-visual therapy with the natural benefits of herbal infusions, Pukka creates a unique pathway to self-care. As modern lifestyles become increasingly hectic, this campaign reminds consumers of the importance of winding down and prioritizing self-care and well-being.

Pukka Chamomile and Lavender for Night Time Sleep offers natural, caffeine-free care to support better sleep. Blending Ayurvedic wisdom with the power of herbs, this nfusion includes handpicked chamomile and lavender, which are traditionally known to helps calm the mind, manage stress, and promote restful slumber—making it the perfect companion for a relaxing bedtime routine.

Claiming to be the internet’s most calming film, Ishtpreet Singh, beverages India head, Unilever commented, "With Pukka, we are committed to bringing the power of herbal wellness to every home. Our world’s most calming film is more than just a visual retreat. It is an invitation for India to sip mindfully, embrace self-care, and build healthier relaxation rituals. With our infusions, we aim to transform the way people unwind, sleep, and recharge."

Now available across top metro cities and major e-commerce platforms, Pukka’s infusions make wellness more accessible than ever.