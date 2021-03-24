Pulp Strategy announces expansion plans

All set to End the Year on a high 150% YoY, has begun its Talent Acquisition Drive.
Adding a string of renowned national and translational clients last year, Pulp Strategy, India’s largest independent full-service agency focused on Strategy, Media, Design, Content, and Technology is set to end the year on a high traction growth, and has commenced its recruitment drive for the coming fiscal. The announcement comes in the wake of the Company's growth and expansion plans for the coming year.
Speaking on the forthcoming initiative of hiring additional manpower, Ms Ambika Sharma, Founder & MD, said, "We have had a series of business wins with clients from diverse industries industries including Tech, White goods, Logistics, Technology Integration, SAAS and Non-Profit in the consumer and B2B segments. While the Covid-19 impact on the economy is far from neutralised. Demand for creating business impact with Digital and Technology is growing, we are setting our sights on a growth @ 150% YoY from the coming fiscal. We are looking to onboard great talent to expand our winning and talented team of strategists, we will be hiring over 50 people at Middle and Senior levels.’
Pulp Strategy India’s largest independent full-service agency focused on Strategy, Media, Design, Content, and Technology. Elaborating further on the talent acquisition, Pulp Strategy’s full-term employees are at present 80+ and are planning to increase headcount by 25 people in next 2 months in Delhi NCR. In addition, Pulp Strategy has introduced new policies that cater to the needs of its employees, during the remote working situation. The Company rolled back its pay cuts in Q3 and has also introduced a host of mental and physical wellbeing programs and meeting-free working time to ensure employees’ work-life balance, with people growth and employee positive policies Pulp Strategy has an average employee term of 4.3 years which is almost 2X of the industry average.
Sharma added, “2021 will see tremendous transformation and spurt in new technologies and platforms as the leaders will focus more on resilience, well-being, and human centred leadership and that will continue to grow. Technology will allow HR to transform into a consulting enabler to the business. New hiring will be more focused on functions like Technology, Business Development & Strategy & creative in the next 2 months. We strongly believe in driving business impact for our clients with every program, product and campaign. We are looking for growth focused individuals not afraid to think differently with smarts and spirit and have the potential to be the harbingers of change in whatever they do.”