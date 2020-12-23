Pulp Strategy wins digital mandate for home appliance brand Whirlpool

Association was kickstarted with Whirlpool’s new festival campaign for washing machines that talks about the advanced ability of Whirlpool washing machines in hygiene and care. The campaign for washing machines went live in Bangladesh as the market saw a surge in washing machine demand. The consumer behaviour, language and platforms are unique to the country and the campaign which was Bangladesh’s first leveraged this opportunity to strengthen awareness for Whirlpool washing machines amongst the audience. The campaign was rooted in deep research about the market & the consumer behaviour. The washing machine is powered by an advanced in-built heater which removes up to 99.9%* germs & allergens and has the Hot Catalytic Soak feature.