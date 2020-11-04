Pulp Strategy wins the digital & creative mandate for Pickrr Technologies

The full-service digital agency will also be responsible for planning and executing new B2B initiatives of the brand.
Pulp Strategy, India’s largest independent agency focused on Strategy, Media, Design, Content, and Technology, has bagged the Digital and Creative mandate for Pickrr post a multi-agency pitch. As part of the mandate Pulp Strategy will manage the brand’s Digital & Creative strategy and grow the brand’s Digital presence through media planning, media buying, content marketing. The full-service digital agency will also be responsible for planning and executing new B2B initiatives of the brand.
Pickrr, is amongst India’s leading virtual logistics providers catering to the needs of small and medium businesses across India, Pickrr has witnessed a remarkable growth in the past few years and with the spike in ecommerce during covid the volume of ecommerce orders has shot up significantly. Pickrr has been a market trend setter with its very unique combination of tech and services offerings. This combination has enabled Pickrr to process more than one million orders a month with the festival season Pickrr is looking to increase its volumes as well as its service levels further.
Pickrr Technologies was founded in 2015 with a vision to make shipping and logistics most simple and seamless in India for every business owner who wants to start his / her own business in India. Their in-house technology in addition with the aggregator model with almost all the courier partners in India provides customers the best shipping experience in India, which no courier can match.
Pickrr Is an end to end Plug-n-Play logistics solution for ecommerce sellers/D2C brands who want to ship anything anywhere in India. For many large-scale and SMEs, it has now become a holistic solution to their logistics needs. At the core of their technology lies CALCULA, a smart algorithm which provides courier recommendations aimed at improving delivery performance. This machine learning based algorithm ensures each order is assigned to the best courier partner based on 20+ proprietary logistics features that have evolved through continuous evaluation and assessment. Thus, reducing the delivery time and ensuring there are is no hassle in the due process.
Commenting on the win Rhitiman Majumder, CEO & FOUNDER, Pickrr said “ Pickrr is a company very closely aligned with small and mid sized businesses, we aim to not just be their logistics partner but an enabler for them to achieve their business growth goals by opening up the Indian market for them. Pulp strategy in the pitch demonstrated creative insight and a unique understanding of our brand needs as our digital and creative partner we look forward to working with Pulp Strategy to improve our reach and support to Indian business” With Pickrr, every person can be a part of Prime Minister’s vision of Startup India and start selling products online. Pickrr aims to provide full end-to-end logistics support to all these companies, thereby making their business journey a delightful and simple experience. Pickrr has served 10,000+ sellers across India
Pulp Strategy Founder Ambika Sharma commenting on the win said “Pickrr team is focused and agile, they demand the very best for their business and customers we are looking forward to bringing their vision to life. Pulp Strategy has in the last three years built an extensive B2B portfolio, it makes us uniquely qualified to address Pickrr’s brand marketing for its audience of mid-small Indian businesses. With the festival season already showing an increase in demand for efficient logistics our Diwali campaign is aims to reach out to small and medium businesses and help them take their business further, faster and safer with Pickkr”
For this festive season, Pickrr has curated customized offers for Diwali festival to help include local brands and small sellers deliver products to their customers. Pickrr’s festive support include real time performance report of all the partners so that sellers can switch easily; all-India coverage to deliver goods anywhere; single panel dashboard to manage everything related to logistics, from orders to finance; and an extended operations team to help sellers during Diwali so they can build a better business and celebrate diwali with peace of mind.