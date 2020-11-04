Pulp Strategy wins the digital & creative mandate for Pickrr Technologies

Commenting on the win Rhitiman Majumder, CEO & FOUNDER, Pickrr said “ Pickrr is a company very closely aligned with small and mid sized businesses, we aim to not just be their logistics partner but an enabler for them to achieve their business growth goals by opening up the Indian market for them. Pulp strategy in the pitch demonstrated creative insight and a unique understanding of our brand needs as our digital and creative partner we look forward to working with Pulp Strategy to improve our reach and support to Indian business” With Pickrr, every person can be a part of Prime Minister’s vision of Startup India and start selling products online. Pickrr aims to provide full end-to-end logistics support to all these companies, thereby making their business journey a delightful and simple experience. Pickrr has served 10,000+ sellers across India