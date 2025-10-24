Pulse Candy brings Chhath Puja alive with interactive 3D game

Pulse Candy from the DS Group has launched The Pulse of Festive Run: Chhath Edition, an interactive 3D runner game that combines traditional celebration with digital engagement. The campaign brings the rituals of Chhath Puja to life in a gamified format designed for Gen Z and digital-first users.

The game transforms the festival’s spiritual and cultural essence into a playful experience, inviting users to collect ritual items like sugarcane, fruits, and diyas while avoiding obstacles across a 3D ghat environment. Pulse candies appear as power-ups throughout the gameplay, adding a fun twist and reinforcing the brand’s presence. Each run concludes with a personalised festive greeting, allowing players to share their results on social media.

The Chhath Edition campaign runs from October 24 to October 31, 2025, continuing Pulse’s larger 'Pulse of India' initiative — a digital series celebrating Indian festivals through innovative experiences such as Pulse Ka Pandal and Ganesh Mahotsava.

Arvind Kumar, senior general manager, marketing, confectionery, DS Group, said, "Indian festivals are moments of collective joy, faith and identity that unite people. DS Group is deeply committed to this spirit through the ‘Pulse of India’ campaign. Pulse candy always aligns itself with the customs and celebrations that matter most to people across India."



This approach will continue to evolve, with 'Pulse of India' becoming synonymous with the 'Festivals of India,' celebrating all major festivals as it connects deeply with both the traditions and emotions of these celebrations. Our Pulse of Festive Run: Chhath Edition campaign engages today’s digital generation through gamification, making Pulse candy an essential part of how India comes together to celebrate its festivals.”