Pulse candy compliments Swiggy, Tinder, McDonald’s and other brands for their social media swag

In partnership with FoxyMoron, Pulse’s World Compliment Day campaign applauds brands that are leveraging social media to engage with their consumers.
On World Compliment Day, DS Group’s Pass Pass Pulse applauded brands that are killing it on social media with quirky updates to engage with their consumers. Through a series of smartly curated messages, the confectionery brand applauds companies like Zomato, Swiggy, Coca-Cola, Fevicol, Hershey’s, Netflix India, McDonald’s, Burger King, Tinder, Parle, etc., for their witty brand language.
Conceptualised by FoxyMoron (part of Zoo Media Network), each creative uses interesting puns, humour and good-natured wit to not only appreciate the good work of these companies, but also generate targeted brand conversations, as per a press release issued by the brand.
Speaking about the campaign, Arvind Kumar, joint general manager marketing, DS Confectionery Products, said, “2020 has been a year of reflections and the strategy to compliment brands who are truly doing good work to create meaningful conversations was clever and astute. We witnessed great success last year, and are looking forward to the kind of noise and positive engagement that we create this year (2021) as well. ”
Prachi Bali, national head client partnerships and business head, FoxyMoron, added, “Creating positive impact and meaningful engagement is at the heart of every social media strategy. Thankfully, social platforms too have evolved to appreciate and interact in these genuine brand conversations that create a lasting impression on the consumers. Through the campaign designed for Pulse, we wanted to not only express our recognition of good work, but also promote positive fun banter amongst brands."
The creatives were shared by the brands on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.