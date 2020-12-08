Pulse candy gets stick figures to show its irresistibility

Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson, it reiterates the catchphrase ‘Pran Jaaye Par Pulse Na’.
‘Pran Jaaye Par Pulse Na Jaaye’ is one of the most striking catchphrases of the last decade. Such was the craze behind the Pass Pass Pulse (official name) that for a certain few months, Re 1 meant Pulse candy and nothing else.
Recently, DS Group-owned “round shot candies” has released two ads featuring stick figures because “chahe insaan ho ya stick figure, yeh Pran Jaaye Par Pulse Na Jaaye.”
Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson, the stick figures reiterate the catchphrase and show us to the extent someone will go to get their hands on a Pulse candy.
Arvind Kumar, JGM, Marketing, DS Confectionary Products Ltd., said, “The brand must keep re-inventing execution themes to retain the excitement around the proposition of ‘Pran Jaaye Par Pulse Na Jaaye’. We have done some captivating campaigns in the past and the current campaign brings in a new and exciting style of content with Stick figures, to fortify the alluring magnetism of Pulse in an amusing and entertaining way “.
Sundeep Sehgal, Executive Creative Director at Wunderman Thompson, said,“ Pulse stands for joy & uniqueness, the irresistibility of Pulse lends itself to this unique proposition. We wanted to make simple, short, and share-worthy stories and stick figures give an exciting take to our narrative.