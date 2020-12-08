Pulse candy gets stick figures to show its irresistibility

Arvind Kumar, JGM, Marketing, DS Confectionary Products Ltd., said, “The brand must keep re-inventing execution themes to retain the excitement around the proposition of ‘Pran Jaaye Par Pulse Na Jaaye’. We have done some captivating campaigns in the past and the current campaign brings in a new and exciting style of content with Stick figures, to fortify the alluring magnetism of Pulse in an amusing and entertaining way “.