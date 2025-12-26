Pulse Candy teams up with K-pop artist Aoora for festive digital ad

Pulse Candy, a confectionery brand from the Dharampal Satyapal Group, has launched a festive digital campaign featuring K-pop artist Aoora (Park Min-jun). The campaign runs from December 24, 2025 to January 3, 2026 and is positioned around year-end and Christmas conversations online.

The digital-led campaign draws on Aoora’s popularity among Indian youth and centres on short-form, music-based content. It blends a performance-led format with a choreographed hook step, designed for circulation across social media platforms during the festive period.

The initiative follows a social-first approach, encouraging users to create reels and short videos using the campaign’s music and dance routine. As part of audience participation, the brand has also introduced a reward mechanism, where selected user-generated content stands a chance to receive shopping vouchers.

Speaking about the campaign, Arvind Kumar, senior general manager, Marketing, Confectionery, DS Group, said: “By partnering with Aoora for Christmas, Pulse Candy is continuing its tradition by staying ahead of the cultural curve by tapping into global pop movements. Our collaboration with Aoora is a step in that direction. By combining the worldwide phenomenon that is K-Pop with the fun that characterizes Christmas in India, we are not only launching a digital campaign but are instead creating a lyrical twist that will allow all our fans to co-create with us. This campaign mirrors Pulse’s own identity of being quirky, vibrant and universally loved.”

The campaign marks Pulse Candy’s continued use of pop culture collaborations and social media formats to remain visible during high-traffic festive periods.