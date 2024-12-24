Pulse Candy’s Christmas campaign picks up where Santa’s heist left off

Pulse Candy, owned by Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a FMCG conglomerate returns with a brand-new campaign, building upon the success of its CGI-themed film from last year. Last year Santa snatched a Pulse Candy right off a giant billboard, the chase is on! This year, Pulse takes things to a whole new level with a teaser video featuring brand ambassadors Abhishek Banerjee and Saurabh Shukla. The teaser reveals the duo's frustration at Santa's candy heist and invite viewers to join #TheGreatPulseChase contest.

The campaign invites participants to share predictions on the unfolding adventure. Consumers are encouraged to share the insightful guesses on social media platforms, utilising the designated hashtag #TheGreatPulseChase to connect with fellow enthusiasts and join the conversation surrounding this campaign.

Lucky winners (chosen randomly) will receive online vouchers worth up to Rs 5000 and the real adventure unfolds in the final video, scheduled to release closer to Christmas. Abhishek and Saurabh, two friends bound by their shared love for Pulse candy, had embarked on a chase across India last year. Their mission is to reclaim the beloved treat after it mysteriously disappears from the market.

Over the course of a year, they traversed the length and breadth of the country, encountering quirky characters, facing unexpected challenges, and uncovering a conspiracy that threatens their beloved candy's existence. The tagline Pran Jaaye Par Pulse Na Jaaye captures the essence of their determination – they'll go to any lengths to get their Pulse back.

The campaign leverages elements to captivate audiences. CGI technology will bring the chase across India and beyond to life with visuals. The storyline promises a year-long pursuit filled with hilarious moments. Finally, the festive theme encourages viewers to embrace the Christmas spirit alongside Pulse Candy.

Commenting on this collaboration, Ashish Bhargava, GM, marketing, confectionery, DS Group stated, “For this year’s Christmas campaign, we decided to introduce our audience to a thoroughly captivating campaign leveraging exciting elements to captivate audiences. Cutting-edge CGI technology will bring the chase across India and beyond to life with stunning visuals. An innovative and engaging storyline promises a year-long pursuit filled with hilarious moments making it immersive and more engaging. Finally, the festive theme encourages viewers to embrace the Christmas spirit alongside Pulse Candy. DS Group’s Pulse Candy consistently delivers captivating experiences that resonate deeply with our audience, ensuring ongoing success in audience engagement.”