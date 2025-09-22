PUMA India launches ‘GO WILD’ campaign highlighting running as a performance and lifestyle pursuit

PUMA India has introduced the local edition of its global brand campaign, GO WILD, featuring two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu, actor Ibrahim Ali Khan, and runners from diverse backgrounds. The campaign focuses on running as a way to experience personal growth, joy, and the “Runner’s High,” reflecting PUMA’s emphasis on performance and active lifestyles.

Advertisment

The 60-second film showcases both professional athletes and everyday runners, highlighting how running fits into daily routines and encourages self-expression. Set to a remake of Afroman’s 'Because I Got High,' the campaign presents stories of perseverance, fitness, and balance across sporting and professional contexts.

Commenting on the new campaign launched today, Karthik Balagopalan, managing director, PUMA India, said, “Running is one of the fastest-growing sports in India. GO WILD India campaign is our unique attempt to acquaint people with the pure joy of chasing the Runner’s High and cementing our performance-first vision for the brand. We believe we are just scratching the surface in making everyday running a defining part of India’s culture and we will continue to be the forerunner in shaping the sporting ecosystem of the country.”

The initiative aligns with PUMA’s existing efforts in India, including athlete partnerships, product innovations like the NITRO™ range, race sponsorships, and community-led runs. The campaign positions running as an accessible and rewarding pursuit for people across ages and professions.