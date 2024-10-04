PUMA India unveils 'You Need Balls' campaign with Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh

Sports brand PUMA India launched a new campaign with – Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh, amongst others – as true gamers. PUMA refreshed its "Cricket Is Everyone's Game" campaign with a photoshoot featuring cricketers for its new campaign, "YOU NEED BALLS."

The imagery captures the cricketers in bold poses and puts the spotlight on their record-breaking achievements. Apart from Harmanpreet and Richa, the photoshoot also features Sajana Sajeevan, Hemalatha Dayalan, and Asha Sobhana.

Commenting on the campaign, Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian Cricket Team, and PUMA ambassador, said, “There’s no denying that cricket has historically been a male-dominated sport, but we women are fiercely changing that perception. We’ve been on a mission to shift the narrative since PUMA’s groundbreaking CRICKET IS EVERYONE’S GAME campaign, and this fresh take hits home as it reminds everyone of what truly matters in cricket. Whether you're batting, bowling, ‘keeping, or fielding, it’s all about balls. We’re here to change the conversation and show that true glory is earned ball-by-ball.”

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored an unbeaten 171 off 115 balls against Australia in 2017. Richa Ghosh hit 64 off 29 balls, setting a record as the highest-scoring wicket keeping and batting record against UAE in 2024. Asha Sobhana took a 4-wicket haul with 4/21 in her debut against South Africa in 2024. Hemalatha Dayalan scored an unbeaten 41 off 24 balls, leading the team to victory over Bangladesh in 2024. Sajana Sajeevan hit a match-winning six off 1 ball in Bengaluru, 2024.

Richa Ghosh, wicketkeeper-batter and PUMA ambassador, added, “Every ball in cricket presents a new challenge, and that’s what makes the game so exciting. Success is defined by how you handle each ball you face, every time you step onto the field. Whether you’re behind the stumps or at the crease, you need balls to ace the game. I am extremely happy to be a part of such a historic campaign with PUMA.

Commenting on the occasion, Karthik Balagopalan, managing director of PUMA India, said: “At PUMA India, we have been strongly advocating that CRICKET IS EVERYONE’S GAME. Our new campaign powerfully accelerates this belief, headlined by our incredible cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh. Sport is for all and we as a brand will continue to drive change and create inspiration for the future generation of athletes.”