PUMA partners with Indian popstar Harrdy Sandhu to strengthen Youth Culture

Commenting on the association, Abhishek Ganguly, managing director of PUMA India & Southeast Asia, “We are happy to have Harrdy Sandhu in the PUMA family. Harrdy has been a good friend of PUMA and we have now combined this friendship into a partnership. As a brand, PUMA has a strong commitment towards influences on culture. We want to connect and influence our target consumers through all forms of culture such as art, music and cinema along with sports. India is a music-loving nation and hence it is an important part of our dialogue in the country. This confluence of music, culture and sports makes Harrdy a perfect brand-fit and we are confident of a deeper engagement with India’s huge youth cohort with this partnership with him.”