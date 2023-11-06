Puma, Star Sports and Myntra celebrate Kohli's victory

Virat Kohli achieved his 49th century on his birthday, November 5, playing against South Africa for the World Cup.
On the occasion of his 35th birthday, Virat Kohli has gifted a glorious victory against South Africa to the whole nation. Kohli completed his 49th international century equaling Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries in India's World Cup history on November 5, 2023. The latter praised him for the same on X.
Kohli has received millions of wishes globally including brands like Puma, Star Sports, Myntra, Vivo, Livspace and others for whom he serves as a brand ambassador.
Here’s a catch-up of brands congratulating ‘King Kohli’ for the birthday bash of the century!
The deluge of wishes from brands was inevitable, considering that Kohli's financial portfolio is significantly bolstered by brand collaborations, social media endorsements, and business ventures, rather than just his cricketing prowess. According to reports by Sportskeeda, he has a net worth of approximately Rs 927 crore.
Brands have carefully chosen Instagram to post the wishes to capitalise on Kohli's massive fan base of 262 million on the platform. This substantial following further solidifies his position as a prominent figure in the realm of brand endorsements.
(Hero image credit: ICC)