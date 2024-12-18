Punjabi singer Sukhbir turns InstaSanta in Swiggy Instamart's Christmas ad

Swiggy Instamart, India’s leading on-demand quick commerce platform, is adding a unique twist to Christmas with its #InstaSanta campaign. Featuring Punjabi singer Sukhbir, the campaign kicks off with a hilarious new ad film starring him as InstaSanta, a desi Santa on a tractor who delivers gifts.

Set to the beats of Sukhbir’s iconic party anthem Oh Ho Ho Ho, the campaign brings festive energy with a relatable Indian touch.

The scene opens in Santa’s warm and bustling workshop, where he reveals an unexpected surprise: this year, he’s not the only one delivering Christmas cheer. Enter InstaSanta, played by Sukhbir, sporting a festive red jacket and cap, who brings his signature Punjabi swagger to the Christmas season.

Swapping the traditional sleigh for a decked-out tractor and joined by delivery partners on bikes, InstaSanta rolls through farmlands and streets, delivering gifts and spreading joy in true desi fashion.

In a press release, Mayur Hola, VP – marketing, Swiggy, said, “This campaign is our way of reimagining festive traditions for today’s audience. We wanted to add a local touch to the global Christmas story, and who better than Sukhbir to embody the spirit of InstaSanta? We’re celebrating the joy of gifting, quick deliveries, and cultural vibrancy that resonates with our customers.”

While the ad film takes centre stage, Swiggy Instamart is bringing InstaSanta to life with festive hampers delivered to select customers across India.