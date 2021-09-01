Puneeth Rajkumar shakes a leg in Dunzo's latest ad about quick grocery delivery

This tune hits home for many Kannada film fans, and emphasises on the Dunzo Daily promise of fast delivery of groceries.
As the competition in the quick commerce space heats up, Bengaluru-based platform Dunzo recently launched Dunzo Daily. It focuses on grocery delivery in 19 minutes for the top selection of products users want on a daily and weekly basis. In a new ad for Dunzo Daily, Puneeth Rajkumar sings and dances to the tune of his legendary father and superstar Dr Rajkumar’s song, If you come today from the 1978 movie Operation Diamond Racket.
With Dunzo Daily live across Bengaluru, the brand has launched the second ad in its series of films. The tune hits home for so many Kannada film fans, and also delivers on the Dunzo Daily promise, while capturing the essence of the campaign. The ad will be seen over the next few weeks on all social and online platforms, TV channels, print, and offline campaigns.
The launch is accompanied by a 360-degree marketing campaign centred on the drama of online grocery delivery. The first ad in this campaign featured a revival of Bollywood star Sunny Deol’s famous dialogue Tareekh Pe Tareekh, which spoke about the difficulties users faced with booking slots for grocery delivery on other apps.
“Dunzo is a Bengaluru-born and raised company that has grown from its own cult-following to becoming a household name across India. We wanted to share this launch and milestone with our customers in a way that could entertain them, while delivering our message of instant convenience. Having a superstar like Puneeth Rajkumar be a part of the campaign, was truly an honour and one we hope will capture the attention of audiences nationally,” said Sai Ganesh, lead, brand management, Dunzo.
According to a release, the spot is more than just an ode to the city of Bengaluru and its people. It is a reflection of months of planning and research in understanding Dunzo’s users. While the song has long been a cult favourite, this campaign introduces it to a new audience, who can appreciate the classic for the first time.
Highlighting the use cases and moments wherein Dunzo can provide a helping hand, the ad shares the story of a family on a mission to celebrate the birthday of its youngest member. It aims to create a moment of relatability for the users, and delight them with a solution that will help them get back to the things they love.
Speaking to afaqs! during the first ad's launch, Ganesh emphasised that with Dunzo Daily, the company is trying to strike a balance between speed and offering people a selection of products to choose from.
“We wanted the campaign to communicate about the delivery speed – which is important in a city like Bengaluru. Nobody wants to deal with traffic, when it comes to groceries. People don’t like to go to two or three different stores to buy products – cleaning supplies, meat and fruits, etc. The convenience aspect of accessing multiple items in one place also has a safety angle to it now. In that sense, speed is an important value proposition for us.”
Ganesh predicts that going forward, the online grocery segment will see more adoption and many users, who had never used the service before, will begin to do so. “A large part of the campaign has been about education, but we also wanted to emphasise on the fact that our customers trust us. Dunzo is known for being a pick up and drop sort of delivery service. But we want to reposition the brand as a grocery delivery service.”