Punt Creative bags the creative mandate for Keya Foods

Rohan Naterwalla, senior creative director, Punt Creative, added, “Before you continue reading, do one thing - go to your kitchen and check for Keya products. You’ll almost certainly have at least one of them. Here’s an FMCG brand whose products we’ve actually enjoyed over the years and yet there’s very little we’ve heard regarding its portfolio. As a creative unit, the challenge of building long-term recognition for a pre-established product line like Keya's has been a really fulfilling endeavour. With Keya enlarging its portfolio every other month, we’ll be there to make sure that the brand now resides in our collective consciousness.”