Punt Creative bags the creative mandate for Keya Foods

The agency intends to create a strong growth strategy that will help the brand expand.
Punt Creative, the creative stack of Punt Partners, has won the creative mandate for Keya Foods. Part of the indie network Punt Partners, co-founded by Late Sidharth Rao and Madhu Sudhan and presently led by Priyanka Agarwal and Madhu Sudhan, Punt Creative has been entrusted with the creative mandate for Keya Foods.
Punt Creative has been chosen to help Keya Foods with their product expansion strategy. The company wants to increase brand awareness and sales, so Punt Creative will be working on a strategy to make the brand more successful.
Commenting on the win, Sumera Dewan, president of Punt Creative, said, “FMCG is one of the fastest-growing sectors, having experienced unprecedented expansion in recent years. We're thrilled about partnering with Keya, considering their aspirations to establish a stronger presence in Indian kitchens. Our efforts lie in pushing the creative boundaries to develop effective campaigns, supporting the brand's online and offline footprint while attaining their objectives."
Rohan Naterwalla, senior creative director, Punt Creative, added, “Before you continue reading, do one thing - go to your kitchen and check for Keya products. You’ll almost certainly have at least one of them. Here’s an FMCG brand whose products we’ve actually enjoyed over the years and yet there’s very little we’ve heard regarding its portfolio. As a creative unit, the challenge of building long-term recognition for a pre-established product line like Keya's has been a really fulfilling endeavour. With Keya enlarging its portfolio every other month, we’ll be there to make sure that the brand now resides in our collective consciousness.”
Sunil Pandey, head of sales & marketing, Keya Foods, said, "We’re excited to announce Punt Creative as our official creative agency. Their innovation, expertise, and enthusiasm align with our goal to expand the brand's customer base. As international dishes gain traction in Indian homes, we see the importance of showcasing Keya Foods' unique qualities. Our nationwide reach, diverse portfolio, and millions of packs sold underscore our position, synonymous with international ingredients and flavors. This partnership with Punt Creative brings a fresh brand perspective, and we're eager to create impactful campaigns, refresh our offerings' presentation, and boost customer engagement."